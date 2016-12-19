Coleman County Medical Celebrates Holidays and Long Term Employees
Coleman, Texas (December 19, 2016) – Staff members of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) and Coleman Medical Associates joined together Thursday, December 8 at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, to celebrate the holidays and recognize the anniversaries of several long term employees.
The evening’s honorees included Ted Boatright, who has worked at CCMC for 55 years, and served as hospital laboratory director for most of his tenure. “This is an extraordinary accomplishment,” said Andy Freeman, president of Preferred, “and is unprecedented in Preferred’s history. I am honored to present this award to Ted with everyone’s gratitude for his service.”
Mary Anderson, LVN, was also recognized by Beau Brudney, human resources director, for her 50 years at CCMC. “No one can question Mary’s commitment or Ted’s,” said Brudney. “In fact when the hospital closed briefly in the 1990’s, both Ted and Mary continued to work at the hospital for free.”
Boatright and Anderson were both given a pin, gift card and trophy to acknowledge their time on staff as well as their contributions. Bobbie Jones, pharmacy director was awarded her 25-year pin and also received a gift card and trophy. Employees voted to name Karen Robinson CCMC Employee of the Year. Also the best cobbler maker in Coleman, Robinson received a bouquet of flowers and a gift card.
Cynthia Coghlan, health information manager, Vena DeRay, radiology technologist, Maria Ortega, housekeeping manager, and Shirley Smith, hospital business office manager received their 15-year pins during the ceremony along with a gift card. Lisa Anderson, dietary manager, Brian Bales, RN, David Longely, FNP-C, and Wanda Roberts, pharmacy technician, were also given gift cards with their 10-year pins.
Five-year pins were earned by Sharan Barker, accounts receivable specialist, Mindy Casey, accounts receivable specialist, Elisa Crutcher, nursing administrative assistant, Linda Duncan, accounts receivable specialist, Chancy Pickett, assistant director of nursing, Mike Pruitt, hospital administrator, Karen Robinson, dietary, Jodi Salas, accounts receivable specialist, and Dena Zarate, radiology technologist.
On behalf of the CCMC District Board, Wayne Moore, president of the CCMC District Board, told attendees how proud the entire board is of the staff, physicians and Preferred for all that they accomplished over the last year. Other board members at the event included: Ken Gifford, vice-president, Sarah Beal, secretary, Danyelle Hemphill, treasurer, Gene Christian, Mary Griffis and Linda Laws.
About 175 employees and guests attended the two-hour event which included some special games. “Wits and Wagers,” led by the always creative CCMC medical staff, challenged contestants to answer trivia questions and place a “wager” on the one answer they thought was closest to the correct answer. The contestants winning each round were awarded game chips, while the losers had their chips taken away.
After several rounds of game play, Chanda Rice and Jana Morales, who both selected cash prizes, and Chelsey Slayton and Lizette Alexander, who respectively scored a Ninja Mixer and a tool set, were declared the winners. But everyone playing the game and watching game play had a great time.
Dr. Atwood surprised Mike Pruitt with a special Christmas present: a small wooden ladder to remind him that sometimes when you get on a ladder, you fall off! “This ladder will also help to remind me of the great care I received at CCMC,” said Pruitt. “Unfortunately I have firsthand knowledge of the excellent care our staff provides. We have great people here who really care for our patients and our community every day of the year.”