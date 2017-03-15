Coleman Police Department conducts successful local Warrant Round-Up

During the week of March 27th, 2017 the Coleman Police Department, under the direction of Chief Moses, conducted a local area warrant round-up. Jail and appearance warrants, issued by the Coleman Municipal Court, were served in relation to the timing of the Great Texas Warrant Round-Up. Participating members of the Coleman Police Department served warrants on 23 individuals, totaling 47 warrants served from March 27th through April 1st, 2017. The warrants served were related to all types of Class C Misdemeanor Offenses of the Penal Code, Family Code, Alcoholic Beverage Code, and Traffic Code. Many times when a local, Class C, warrant is served it can end up as the catalyst for Class A or B Misdemeanor or Felony charges for illegal drugs.



Not all of the individuals were booked and confined. Many of the individuals were brought directly before Judge Robert J. Nash of the Coleman Municipal Court to enter pleas and make arrangements for trials, payment options, and community service. Several were booked-in and did serve jail-time due to repeated failure to comply with court orders; wherein, judgements against the individuals were finally satisfied by time in jail. Some jailed individuals were also allowed to perform supervised work during the day for a government or non-profit organization, rather than spending the entire time in a cell.



When an individual is cited for an offense, then that individual is given a required “on or before” appearance date to appear in court and enter a plea for the offense. The options of Not Guilty, No Contest, and Guilty are all valid options for pleas for any alleged offense.



Many individuals simply fail to appear and enter a plea; thereby, the overall status accelerates into a bad situation very quickly. This results in an additional offense of “violate promise to appear”; the issuance of warrants that are serviceable by any Peace Officer in the State of Texas; increases in court costs on the offenses; denial or suspension of driving privileges; and collection agency activities.



The best advice to give an individual who receives a citation or a charge by official complaint, whether in-person or by mail, is to make that required initial appearance “on or before” the required date. Cited offenses don’t just magically go away and must eventually be answered either by voluntary appearance or with the assistance of law enforcement serving warrants. The Municipal Court can be contacted between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at 200 W. Liveoak, or by calling (325)625-5236 and by email to JudgeNash@web-access.net .



The days of “pay or stay” are long since gone and no longer practiced by courts. Today’s court system allows for options to discharge or satisfy fines and court costs, rather than simply going to jail because payment cannot be immediately made. Courts autonomously and impartially adjudicate each case with an approach that is considerate of all necessary factors for each defendant. However, when a defendant fails to comply with the options afforded by the court, then a warrant is issued for arrest.

Warrant Service by the Coleman Police Department takes place year-round, not only during a warrant round-up period. A designated warrant round-up period is a concerted effort of participating agencies. Individuals are encouraged to seek closure of pending or unanswered offenses by working directly with the Coleman Municipal Court as needed and year-round. A total of 146 warrants, issued by the Coleman Municipal Court, have been served and/or cleared since January 1st, 2017.



Chief Jay Moses, the Officers of the Coleman Police Department and The County-Wide 9-1-1 Telecommunications Dispatch Center would like to thank the outstanding citizens who aided by providing useful information to further enable this successful round-up event. The non-emergency number to the telecommunications center is (325)625-4114.